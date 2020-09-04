Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 30th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

