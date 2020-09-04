Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,177,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 30th total of 8,948,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,930.3 days.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

