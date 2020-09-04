WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in WP Carey by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WP Carey by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 6,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

