WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.