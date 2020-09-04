WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of WP Carey worth $65,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in WP Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in WP Carey by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 931.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 278,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

