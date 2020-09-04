Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $7,539,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

