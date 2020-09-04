WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001876 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

