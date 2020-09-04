Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

