William G. Quinn Sells 1,691 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Story: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.