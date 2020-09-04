William G. Quinn Sells 1,691 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

