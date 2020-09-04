William Blair Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $15,926,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

