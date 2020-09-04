Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.30.

TSE WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

