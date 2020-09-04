Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

