Westport Fuel Systems’ (WPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 201.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

WPRT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 176,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

