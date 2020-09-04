Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WSTRF opened at $0.58 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.