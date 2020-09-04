Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Critical Analysis

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.11 -$61.01 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Western Energy Services and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 23.18%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Summary

Valaris beats Western Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company had a fleet of 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

