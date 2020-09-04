WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 30th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $4.71 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

