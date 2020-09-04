Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Caleres in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Caleres by 5,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

