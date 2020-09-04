Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zumiez by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

