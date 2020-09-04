WebDollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $718,562.55 and approximately $23.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WebDollar has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.82 or 0.10980201 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00741131 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,491,495,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,543,546,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

