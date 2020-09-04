Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 262.69% from the stock’s current price.

WSG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wanda Sports Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSG opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $180.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.54 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.