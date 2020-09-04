Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

VMC stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

