VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0001

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $11,038.85 and approximately $10.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00580514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00068745 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 105,631,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.