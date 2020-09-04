Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CVE VHI opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$2.63.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.0398104 earnings per share for the current year.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

