Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 30th total of 10,590,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

VKTX stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

