Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$145.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.01. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

