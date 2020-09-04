Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.56. Viad has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viad by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the period. RR Partners LP raised its position in Viad by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. RR Partners LP now owns 729,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

