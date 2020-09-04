Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS VGRBF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Vgrab Communications has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Vgrab Communications Company Profile

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

