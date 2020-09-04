Veris Gold (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Veris Gold (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veris Gold stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Veris Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get Veris Gold alerts:

Veris Gold Company Profile

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold. The company was founded on May 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.