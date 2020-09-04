Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Verint Systems worth $42,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 132.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.