Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,895. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 887,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

