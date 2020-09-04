Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. Sells 56,443 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Walter Hanna, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

