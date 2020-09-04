Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.57. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 36,254 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 42.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

