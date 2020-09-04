Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 581.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 521,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.