Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $96.54. 4,980,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,072. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.