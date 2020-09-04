ValuEngine Upgrades The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) to “Buy”

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAGU opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The Castle Group has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

