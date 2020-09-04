ValuEngine Upgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Hold

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

NYSE HUM opened at $421.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $431.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day moving average is $370.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

