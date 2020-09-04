ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

