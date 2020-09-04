ValuEngine Upgrades CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBFV. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CBFV opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,370 shares of company stock worth $337,892. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

