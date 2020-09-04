ValuEngine Lowers UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,952,000 after purchasing an additional 867,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

