ValuEngine Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932,042 shares of company stock worth $105,609,952. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.