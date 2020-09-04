ValuEngine Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

