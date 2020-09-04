ValuEngine Downgrades BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Sell

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,802.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $916,041.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,636,754 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 44.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 42,835 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

