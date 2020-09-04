ValuEngine Downgrades Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) to Hold

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEX opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

