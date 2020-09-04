Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 57.9% in August

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the July 30th total of 423,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $381.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

