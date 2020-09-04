Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 30th total of 460,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Urban One worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.03 on Friday. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.