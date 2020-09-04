Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. salesforce.com (NASDAQ:CRM) Financial Analysis

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for salesforce.com and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 3 33 2 2.88 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

salesforce.com presently has a consensus target price of $241.59, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.38%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 12.21% 3.99% 2.59% Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 14.10 $126.00 million $1.02 259.81 Upland Software $222.64 million 4.96 -$45.37 million $1.41 26.65

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Upland Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

