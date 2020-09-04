Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Raised to $60.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price increased by Truist from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Upland Software stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 28.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in Upland Software by 81.2% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 168,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

