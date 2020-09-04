Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Raised to $60.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price increased by Truist from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.
Upland Software stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.
In other Upland Software news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 28.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in Upland Software by 81.2% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 168,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.