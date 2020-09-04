Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USAP opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

