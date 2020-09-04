Universa (UTNP) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $55,625.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universa has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,292,957,044 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

