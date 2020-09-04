United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the July 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,197.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $49.40 on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

